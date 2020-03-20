StockMarketWire.com - Retailer Frasers group, formerly Sports Direct, warned it would miss guidance as the Covid-19 outbreak had cause 'significant' disruption to its business, including reducing customer footfall.
Frasers said it expected to would not achieve the range of guidance of 5 to 15% earnings (EBITDA) growth previously given for the financial year ending 26 April 2020.
The company also decided against providing guidance for the financial year 2020 due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
'Over the longer term, the Board remains confident in focussing on the Company's elevation strategy,' the company said.
At 8:34am: [LON:FRAS] Frasers Group PLC share price was -7.8p at 218.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
