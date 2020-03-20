StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Tui AG                                   371.65       +9.92%
Whitbread                               2296.50       +9.10%
Jd Sports Fashion                        348.00       +8.95%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1045.60       +8.92%
Prudential                               822.00       +8.62%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             117.40      -10.89%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           2675.00      -10.80%
Rentokil Initial                         364.25       -9.07%
Rightmove                                432.05       -9.04%
M&G                                      118.10       -6.20%

FTSE 250
Future                                   823.00      +37.17%
Mitchells & Butlers                      128.50      +27.48%
Virgin Money UK                           72.78      +25.40%
Go-Ahead Group                           638.50      +23.86%
Pets AT Home Group                       257.00      +23.08%
Provident Financial                      165.48      -30.32%
Renishaw                                2300.00      -22.03%
Wood Group (John)                        164.05      -21.88%
Drax Group                               143.50      -18.65%
Paypoint                                 452.75      -16.16%

FTSE 350
Future                                   823.00      +37.17%
Mitchells & Butlers                      128.50      +27.48%
Virgin Money UK                           72.78      +25.40%
Go-Ahead Group                           638.50      +23.86%
Pets AT Home Group                       257.00      +23.08%
Provident Financial                      165.48      -30.32%
Renishaw                                2300.00      -22.03%
Wood Group (John)                        164.05      -21.88%
Drax Group                               143.50      -18.65%
Paypoint                                 452.75      -16.16%

AIM
Dart Group                               485.30      +58.70%
Sound Energy                               1.24      +34.13%
Everyman Media Group                     101.50      +28.48%
AFC Energy                                15.53      +26.26%
Solid State                              352.00      +22.65%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              587.50      -33.62%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.38      -29.49%
Lansdowne Oil & Gas                        0.28      -21.43%
React Group                                0.65      -21.21%
Downing Strategic Micro-cap Investm       36.00      -20.88%

Overall Market
Dart Group                               485.30      +58.70%
Future                                   823.00      +37.17%
Sound Energy                               1.24      +34.13%
Everyman Media Group                     101.50      +28.48%
Mitchells & Butlers                      128.50      +27.48%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              587.50      -33.62%
Arrow Global Group                        84.05      -31.16%
Provident Financial                      165.48      -30.32%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.38      -29.49%
Aberdeen Diversified Income And Gro       69.00      -25.00%