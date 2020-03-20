StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas group Sound Energy said it had received further environmental approval for the construction of a natural gas pipeline in Morocco.
The north African nation's government had approved the Environmental Impact Assessment for the building of a proposed gas treatment plant and compression station at its Tendrara project.
Sound Energy is now planning the development of micro liquified natural gas plant, that would chill gas reserves for export. The latest environmental approval included consideration of the LNG plant.
'Negotiations are ongoing with equipment providers for the LNG production facility solution and with industrial customers and distributors in relation to a gas offtake agreement,' the company said.
At 9:02am: [LON:SOU] Sound Energy PLC share price was +0.25p at 1.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
