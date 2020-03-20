StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Serinus Energy said it had postponed giving an order for the mobilisation of heavy equipment required for a new seismic study in Romania, due to government measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company said its producing operations across Romania and Tunisia had not been impacted by the disease outbreak.
Serinus had permitted a 148 square kilomer 3D programme in the Berveni area just north of the Moftinu gas plant.
It was planning to order the mobilization of the seismic equipment and staff to begin the program imminently.
'However, due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts on travel and services in Romania and Satu Mare County, the company has postponed giving the order to carry out the mobilization of the heavy equipment and personnel,' Serinus said.
'Please note that there are no standby fees nor mobilization costs to be incurred at this stage, as they are only triggered once 100% mobilization of equipment and personnel at the field has been achieved.'
'In particular, the government of Romania has banned gatherings of greater than 50 people which would hinder the ability of the 100-person team to carry out the program safely and efficiently.'
'The company will provide an update as and when appropriate.'
