StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platform CMC Markets upgraded its outlook on profit as 'heightened' trading activity experienced at the end of February had continued into March.
Net operating income was expected to be ahead of current market consensus of £219.0m, ranging from £217.9m to £220.1m. Market expectations for pre-tax profit were £72.9m, ranging from £71.0m to £74.4m.
Client trading activity over the first 13 trading days of March was in excess of double that seen in more normalised market conditions in both the company's CFD and stockbroking businesses, CMC said.
At 9:36am: [LON:CMCX] CMC Markets Plc share price was +23.4p at 158.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
