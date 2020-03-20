StockMarketWire.com - Automotive distributor Inchape said it would temporarily suspend the £150m share buyback programme that was launched in February, in the wake of the ongoing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.
The company also said its performance since its 27 February, when it provided an outlook on annual performance, had been broadly in-line with expectations, but added that it would put on hold any forward guidance until there was more visibility on the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.
At 9:41am: [LON:INCH] Inchcape PLC share price was -0.5p at 485.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: