StockMarketWire.com - Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust said it had completed the acquisition of a portfolio of UK solar PV assets for an initial £144.3m.
The acquisition sum could be be increased by up to £5.4m, contingent on securing extensions to current lease periods.
The portfolio consisted of eight fully operational solar PV assets, with a capacity of 122.8 megawatts.
They began operations between 2013 and 2015 and currently havd an average remaining life of 23.5 years
'This investment marks a significant step towards building a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets aimed at reducing the impacts of climate change,' chairman Phil Austin said.
'This particular investment is expected to produce enough electricity each year to service the equivalent of 38,000 UK homes.'
At 9:57am: [LON:ORIT] share price was -0.6p at 101.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: