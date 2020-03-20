FTSE 100 Easyjet 601.40 +18.57% Jd Sports Fashion 377.95 +18.33% Prudential 853.60 +12.79% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 538.25 +12.70% Crh 1790.75 +12.27% Intercontinental Hotels Group 2668.00 -11.04% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 119.20 -9.53% Auto Trader Group 401.50 -6.08% Rentokil Initial 379.25 -5.33% Admiral Group 2053.00 -5.22% FTSE 250 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 735.25 +31.41% Future 785.50 +30.92% Marston's 33.28 +26.73% Pets AT Home Group 262.50 +25.72% Virgin Money UK 72.16 +24.33% Provident Financial 175.65 -26.04% Wood Group (John) 158.68 -24.44% Drax Group 141.90 -19.56% Renishaw 2466.00 -16.41% Just Group 51.08 -14.15% FTSE 350 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 735.25 +31.41% Future 785.50 +30.92% Marston's 33.28 +26.73% Pets AT Home Group 262.50 +25.72% Virgin Money UK 72.16 +24.33% Provident Financial 175.65 -26.04% Wood Group (John) 158.68 -24.44% Drax Group 141.90 -19.56% Renishaw 2466.00 -16.41% Just Group 51.08 -14.15% AIM Dart Group 444.60 +45.39% Baron Oil 0.07 +44.44% MediaZest 0.03 +42.86% Xeros Technology Group 0.81 +37.29% Kazera Global Ord 1p 0.21 +34.38% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 597.50 -32.49% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.17 -30.00% IDE Group Holdings 1.38 -29.49% Onthemarket 36.00 -27.27% Nektan 0.85 -22.73% Overall Market Dart Group 444.60 +45.39% Baron Oil 0.07 +44.44% MediaZest 0.03 +42.86% Funding Circle Holdings Ord 0.1p W 52.45 +41.76% Xeros Technology Group 0.81 +37.29% Arrow Global Group 78.18 -35.97% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 597.50 -32.49% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.17 -30.00% IDE Group Holdings 1.38 -29.49% Onthemarket 36.00 -27.27%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -