FTSE 100
Easyjet                                  601.40      +18.57%
Jd Sports Fashion                        377.95      +18.33%
Prudential                               853.60      +12.79%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       538.25      +12.70%
Crh                                     1790.75      +12.27%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           2668.00      -11.04%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             119.20       -9.53%
Auto Trader Group                        401.50       -6.08%
Rentokil Initial                         379.25       -5.33%
Admiral Group                           2053.00       -5.22%

FTSE 250
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      735.25      +31.41%
Future                                   785.50      +30.92%
Marston's                                 33.28      +26.73%
Pets AT Home Group                       262.50      +25.72%
Virgin Money UK                           72.16      +24.33%
Provident Financial                      175.65      -26.04%
Wood Group (John)                        158.68      -24.44%
Drax Group                               141.90      -19.56%
Renishaw                                2466.00      -16.41%
Just Group                                51.08      -14.15%

FTSE 350
AIM
Dart Group                               444.60      +45.39%
Baron Oil                                  0.07      +44.44%
MediaZest                                  0.03      +42.86%
Xeros Technology Group                     0.81      +37.29%
Kazera Global  Ord 1p                      0.21      +34.38%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              597.50      -32.49%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.17      -30.00%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.38      -29.49%
Onthemarket                               36.00      -27.27%
Nektan                                     0.85      -22.73%

Overall Market
