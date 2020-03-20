StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Easyjet                                  593.90      +17.09%
Jd Sports Fashion                        373.45      +16.92%
Prudential                               854.30      +12.88%
Crh                                     1772.50      +11.13%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   196.63      +10.81%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           2650.75      -11.61%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             117.83      -10.57%
Rentokil Initial                         369.35       -7.80%
Rightmove                                438.10       -7.77%
Schroders                               2388.00       -6.54%

FTSE 250
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      753.75      +34.72%
Future                                   795.00      +32.50%
Mitchells & Butlers                      128.60      +27.58%
Hg Capital Trust                         191.70      +23.68%
Pets AT Home Group                       257.60      +23.37%
Provident Financial                      175.73      -26.01%
Wood Group (John)                        160.05      -23.79%
Drax Group                               141.75      -19.64%
Renishaw                                2434.00      -17.49%
Just Group                                49.60      -16.64%

FTSE 350
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      753.75      +34.72%
Future                                   795.00      +32.50%
Mitchells & Butlers                      128.60      +27.58%
Hg Capital Trust                         191.70      +23.68%
Pets AT Home Group                       257.60      +23.37%
Provident Financial                      175.73      -26.01%
Wood Group (John)                        160.05      -23.79%
Drax Group                               141.75      -19.64%
Renishaw                                2434.00      -17.49%
Just Group                                49.60      -16.64%

AIM
Xeros Technology Group                     0.91      +54.24%
Baron Oil                                  0.07      +44.44%
MediaZest                                  0.03      +42.86%
Dart Group                               434.60      +42.12%
Kazera Global  Ord 1p                      0.21      +34.38%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              615.00      -30.51%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.38      -29.49%
Onthemarket                               36.00      -27.27%
Nektan                                     0.85      -22.73%
Lansdowne Oil & Gas                        0.28      -21.43%

Overall Market
Xeros Technology Group                     0.91      +54.24%
Baron Oil                                  0.07      +44.44%
MediaZest                                  0.03      +42.86%
Dart Group                               434.60      +42.12%
Riverstone Energy Limited                149.60      +37.25%
Arrow Global Group                        76.33      -37.49%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              615.00      -30.51%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.38      -29.49%
Onthemarket                               36.00      -27.27%
Provident Financial                      175.73      -26.01%