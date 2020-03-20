FTSE 100 Easyjet 593.90 +17.09% Jd Sports Fashion 373.45 +16.92% Prudential 854.30 +12.88% Crh 1772.50 +11.13% Standard Life Aberdeen 196.63 +10.81% Intercontinental Hotels Group 2650.75 -11.61% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 117.83 -10.57% Rentokil Initial 369.35 -7.80% Rightmove 438.10 -7.77% Schroders 2388.00 -6.54% FTSE 250 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 753.75 +34.72% Future 795.00 +32.50% Mitchells & Butlers 128.60 +27.58% Hg Capital Trust 191.70 +23.68% Pets AT Home Group 257.60 +23.37% Provident Financial 175.73 -26.01% Wood Group (John) 160.05 -23.79% Drax Group 141.75 -19.64% Renishaw 2434.00 -17.49% Just Group 49.60 -16.64% FTSE 350 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 753.75 +34.72% Future 795.00 +32.50% Mitchells & Butlers 128.60 +27.58% Hg Capital Trust 191.70 +23.68% Pets AT Home Group 257.60 +23.37% Provident Financial 175.73 -26.01% Wood Group (John) 160.05 -23.79% Drax Group 141.75 -19.64% Renishaw 2434.00 -17.49% Just Group 49.60 -16.64% AIM Xeros Technology Group 0.91 +54.24% Baron Oil 0.07 +44.44% MediaZest 0.03 +42.86% Dart Group 434.60 +42.12% Kazera Global Ord 1p 0.21 +34.38% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 615.00 -30.51% IDE Group Holdings 1.38 -29.49% Onthemarket 36.00 -27.27% Nektan 0.85 -22.73% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 0.28 -21.43% Overall Market Xeros Technology Group 0.91 +54.24% Baron Oil 0.07 +44.44% MediaZest 0.03 +42.86% Dart Group 434.60 +42.12% Riverstone Energy Limited 149.60 +37.25% Arrow Global Group 76.33 -37.49% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 615.00 -30.51% IDE Group Holdings 1.38 -29.49% Onthemarket 36.00 -27.27% Provident Financial 175.73 -26.01%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -