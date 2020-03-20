StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Jd Sports Fashion                        369.75      +15.76%
Easyjet                                  576.70      +13.70%
Intertek Group                          4733.00      +13.66%
Prudential                               841.90      +11.24%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       528.00      +10.55%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           2655.50      -11.45%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             117.48      -10.83%
Rentokil Initial                         369.25       -7.83%
M&G                                      116.40       -7.55%
Schroders                               2363.00       -7.51%

FTSE 250
Future                                   811.50      +35.25%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      723.75      +29.36%
Mccarthy & Stone                          52.15      +25.91%
Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limi       93.90      +22.43%
Hg Capital Trust                         189.40      +22.19%
Wood Group (John)                        157.13      -25.18%
Provident Financial                      187.23      -21.17%
Drax Group                               139.15      -21.12%
Renishaw                                2413.00      -18.20%
Just Group                                49.17      -17.36%

FTSE 350
AIM
Xeros Technology Group                     1.18     +100.00%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.08      +60.00%
Dart Group                               482.80      +57.88%
Baron Oil                                  0.07      +44.44%
Synairgen                                 46.20      +43.48%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.38      -29.49%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              627.50      -29.10%
Onthemarket                               36.00      -27.27%
Nektan                                     0.85      -22.73%
Lansdowne Oil & Gas                        0.28      -21.43%

Overall Market
