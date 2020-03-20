FTSE 100 Jd Sports Fashion 369.75 +15.76% Easyjet 576.70 +13.70% Intertek Group 4733.00 +13.66% Prudential 841.90 +11.24% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 528.00 +10.55% Intercontinental Hotels Group 2655.50 -11.45% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 117.48 -10.83% Rentokil Initial 369.25 -7.83% M&G 116.40 -7.55% Schroders 2363.00 -7.51% FTSE 250 Future 811.50 +35.25% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 723.75 +29.36% Mccarthy & Stone 52.15 +25.91% Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limi 93.90 +22.43% Hg Capital Trust 189.40 +22.19% Wood Group (John) 157.13 -25.18% Provident Financial 187.23 -21.17% Drax Group 139.15 -21.12% Renishaw 2413.00 -18.20% Just Group 49.17 -17.36% FTSE 350 Future 811.50 +35.25% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 723.75 +29.36% Mccarthy & Stone 52.15 +25.91% Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limi 93.90 +22.43% Hg Capital Trust 189.40 +22.19% Wood Group (John) 157.13 -25.18% Provident Financial 187.23 -21.17% Drax Group 139.15 -21.12% Renishaw 2413.00 -18.20% Just Group 49.17 -17.36% AIM Xeros Technology Group 1.18 +100.00% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.08 +60.00% Dart Group 482.80 +57.88% Baron Oil 0.07 +44.44% Synairgen 46.20 +43.48% IDE Group Holdings 1.38 -29.49% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 627.50 -29.10% Onthemarket 36.00 -27.27% Nektan 0.85 -22.73% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 0.28 -21.43% Overall Market Xeros Technology Group 1.18 +100.00% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.08 +60.00% Dart Group 482.80 +57.88% Baron Oil 0.07 +44.44% Synairgen 46.20 +43.48% Arrow Global Group 77.70 -36.36% IDE Group Holdings 1.38 -29.49% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 627.50 -29.10% Onthemarket 36.00 -27.27% Wood Group (John) 157.13 -25.18%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
