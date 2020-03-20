StockMarketWire.com - Steel maker Evraz said it had signed a $750m syndicated unsecured credit facility, maturing in 2025.
It was arranged and fully underwritten by a group of 10 international banks and was available for drawing until 18 March 2021
The proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of public debt maturities upcoming in the first quarter of 2021.
At 1:19pm: [LON:EVR] Evraz PLC share price was +13.45p at 223.25p
