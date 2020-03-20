StockMarketWire.com - Book publisher Bloomsbury Publishing said it had acquired assets from London-based academic and non-fiction publisher Zed Books for £1.75m.
Of the sum, £0.875m was satisfied on completion, with the remainder to be paid within 12 months.
Zed would operate within Bloomsbury's academic and professional division and the acquisition was expected to break even in its first year, before reorganisation and acquisition costs.
'The acquired Zed titles are a good strategic fit with Bloomsbury's existing publishing lists, whilst strengthening its offerings in African studies and development studies,' the company said.
'The acquisition also enhances Bloomsbury's politics and international relations list,' added.
At 1:31pm: [LON:BMY] Bloomsbury Publishing PLC share price was +11.5p at 231p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
