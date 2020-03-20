StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said it had received further ventilator orders worth more than £4m from Britain's National Health Service to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company had last week announce an initial £1.25m order from the NHS.
It said it was working with suppliers from various countries to expedite delivery as soon as possible.
'Inspiration Healthcare's senior directors as well as our teams working all over the UK have played a key role in securing these supplies, which in total are considerably larger than we have ever received in the past,' chief executive Neil Campbell said.
'In this fast-changing situation we remain subject to a large number of factors which are outside of our control but confident that we will continue to provide solutions going forwards.'
At 1:51pm: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was +4.5p at 67.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
