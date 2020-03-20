FTSE 100 Jd Sports Fashion 376.20 +17.78% Easyjet 585.00 +15.34% Intertek Group 4758.50 +14.28% Persimmon 1721.50 +12.19% International Consolidated Airlines 218.40 +12.00% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 115.25 -12.52% Intercontinental Hotels Group 2656.50 -11.42% M&G 116.75 -7.27% Kingfisher 123.75 -6.81% Tui AG 316.00 -6.54% FTSE 250 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 746.75 +33.47% Future 796.00 +32.67% Hg Capital Trust 198.60 +28.13% Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limi 96.65 +26.01% Mitchells & Butlers 124.50 +23.51% Wood Group (John) 154.78 -26.30% Provident Financial 179.43 -24.45% Drax Group 137.55 -22.02% Renishaw 2434.00 -17.49% Just Group 49.35 -17.06% FTSE 350 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 746.75 +33.47% Future 796.00 +32.67% Hg Capital Trust 198.60 +28.13% Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limi 96.65 +26.01% Mitchells & Butlers 124.50 +23.51% Wood Group (John) 154.78 -26.30% Provident Financial 179.43 -24.45% Drax Group 137.55 -22.02% Renishaw 2434.00 -17.49% Just Group 49.35 -17.06% AIM Xeros Technology Group 1.08 +83.05% Dart Group 515.50 +68.57% Firestone Diamonds 0.13 +62.50% Synairgen 47.50 +47.52% Velocys 2.76 +45.45% IDE Group Holdings 1.38 -29.49% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 627.50 -29.10% Onthemarket 36.00 -27.27% Nektan 0.85 -22.73% Lansdowne Oil & Gas 0.28 -21.43% Overall Market Xeros Technology Group 1.08 +83.05% Dart Group 515.50 +68.57% Firestone Diamonds 0.13 +62.50% Luceco 71.30 +62.05% Synairgen 47.50 +47.52% Arrow Global Group 75.15 -38.45% IDE Group Holdings 1.38 -29.49% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 627.50 -29.10% Onthemarket 36.00 -27.27% Wood Group (John) 154.78 -26.30%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -