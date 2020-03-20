StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Jd Sports Fashion                        376.20      +17.78%
Easyjet                                  585.00      +15.34%
Intertek Group                          4758.50      +14.28%
Persimmon                               1721.50      +12.19%
International Consolidated Airlines      218.40      +12.00%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             115.25      -12.52%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           2656.50      -11.42%
M&G                                      116.75       -7.27%
Kingfisher                               123.75       -6.81%
Tui AG                                   316.00       -6.54%

FTSE 250
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      746.75      +33.47%
Future                                   796.00      +32.67%
Hg Capital Trust                         198.60      +28.13%
Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limi       96.65      +26.01%
Mitchells & Butlers                      124.50      +23.51%
Wood Group (John)                        154.78      -26.30%
Provident Financial                      179.43      -24.45%
Drax Group                               137.55      -22.02%
Renishaw                                2434.00      -17.49%
Just Group                                49.35      -17.06%

FTSE 350
AIM
Xeros Technology Group                     1.08      +83.05%
Dart Group                               515.50      +68.57%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.13      +62.50%
Synairgen                                 47.50      +47.52%
Velocys                                    2.76      +45.45%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.38      -29.49%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              627.50      -29.10%
Onthemarket                               36.00      -27.27%
Nektan                                     0.85      -22.73%
Lansdowne Oil & Gas                        0.28      -21.43%

Overall Market
Xeros Technology Group                     1.08      +83.05%
Dart Group                               515.50      +68.57%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.13      +62.50%
Luceco                                    71.30      +62.05%
Synairgen                                 47.50      +47.52%
Arrow Global Group                        75.15      -38.45%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.38      -29.49%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              627.50      -29.10%
Onthemarket                               36.00      -27.27%
Wood Group (John)                        154.78      -26.30%