StockMarketWire.com - Royal Dutch Shell said it would halt its share buyback programme and cut spending to counter the impact of the spreading coronavirus and a recent slump in oil prices.
The oil major said it would cut operating costs by $3bn-to-$4bn 'per annum over the next 12 months' compared to 2019 levels.
It would also reduce capital expenditure to $20bn or below for 2020, down from a planned level of around $25bn.
Shell said it had decided not to continue with the next tranche of its share buyback programme following the completion of the current tranche.
The company said it was still committed to its divestment programme of more than $10bn of assets in 2019-20, but with timing dependent on market conditions.
The Board of Royal Dutch Shell has decided not to continue with the next tranche of the share buyback programme following the completion of the current share buyback tranche.
'As well as protecting our staff and customers in this difficult time, we are also taking immediate steps to ensure the financial strength and resilience of our business,'said chief executive Ben van Beurden.
'The combination of steeply falling oil demand and rapidly increasing supply may be unique, but Shell has weathered market volatility many times in the past.'
'In these very tough conditions, I am very proud of our staff and contractors across the world for maintaining their focus on safe and reliable operations while also ensuring their own health and welfare and that of their families, communities and our customers.'
Shell said its liquidity remained 'strong', with around $20bn in cash and cash equivalents, $10bn of undrawn credit lines under its revolving credit facility and access to our extensive commercial paper programmes.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
