StockMarketWire.com - Tools and equipment hire group Speedy Hire warned its annual profit was expected to be 'slightly below' market consensus as the spreading coronavirus hurts demand.
Revenue for the year through March, before disposals, was seen rising around 3.5% on-year.
'Whilst underlying business momentum has been positive, COVID-19 is now having an impact on our revenues with activity levels reducing,' Speedy Hire said.
'Consequently, adjusted profit before tax for the full year is expected to be slightly below market consensus of £37m.'
'Looking further ahead, the full impact of COVID-19 will depend on the length and severity of the disruption to activity in our markets.'
'We continue to monitor the situation closely.'
Speedy Hire said it also expected an exceptional profit relating to the sale of surplus land of £3.9m to be largely offset by integration and property costs.
The company said it had a committed asset-backed facility of £175m and an overdraft facility of £5m, available until October 2022.
Net debt, excluding lease liabilities, as at 31 March was expected to be in the range of £80m-to-£85m, after continued hire fleet investment of around £55m.
'The group has significant headroom against its committed banking facilities and, in addition, has an uncommitted accordion facility of £220m,' it added.
Net debt to EBITDA at 31 March was expected to be about 1.0 times, below the board's target range.
'The board has been assessing the potential for disruption caused by COVID-19 and has put in place pre-emptive plans and measures to respond,' Speedy Hire said.
'However, the board recognises that additional measures are likely to become necessary as this unpredictable situation evolves and is making further plans to both protect the company's cash position and maintain a robust balance sheet, while seeking to safeguard our workforce.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
