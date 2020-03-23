StockMarketWire.com - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher pulled its final dividend, citing 'unprecedented uncertainty' caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.
The company also reported a decline in sales in the third week of March as the disease's spread led to store closures across its core markets.
In the third week of March, like-for-like sales fell 22.8%.
In the first two weeks of March, sales were up 6.6%, following a 2.3% rise in the month of February.
The company also said it would delay the publishing of its annual financial results following a request from UK financial authorities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
