StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks took another beating on Monday morning as countries around the globe enforced ever more drastic social distancing measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.
At 0827, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 224.73 points, or 4.3%, at 4.966.05.
Royal Dutch Shell declined 3.1% to £10.298 on announcing it would halt its share buyback programme and cut spending to counter the impact of the virus and a recent slump in oil prices.
Shell said it had decided not to continue with the next tranche of its share buyback following the completion of the current tranche.
Associated British Foods slumped 8.2% to £16.14, having announced that it would lose £650m a month in sales following the closure of all of its Primark budget fashion stores.
Television broadcaster ITV sank 19% to 51.28p after announcing that restrictions on work practices to limit the Covid-19 outbreak were having a 'significant impact' on its ability to film productions.
ITV also said it had seen further deferrals in advertising spend from clients.
Educational publisher and services group Pearson slipped 10% to 448.2p, on announcing that it too had decided to pause a share buyback.
Home improvement retailer Kingfisher fell 2.5% to 123p as it pulled its final dividend, citing 'unprecedented uncertainty' caused by the respiratory disease.
Fashion retailer Ted Baker slumped 16% to 146.31p, even as it agreed to sell its head office in London, known as the Ugle Brown Building, to a unit of British Airways Pension Trustee for £78.8m.
Ted Baker, however, also said the 'vast majority' of its retail stores and concessions were now closed, representing about 68% of its global retail sales.
Bus and rail group Stagecoach reversed 7.7% to 56.65p, having warned on profits and announcing it was unlikely to pay a final dividend.
Luxury watch retailer Watches of Switzerland ticked 5.9% lower to 199.3p as it warned of lower-than-expected sales, having shuttered its stores in the US and now in the UK.
Irn-bru maker AG Barr dropped 5.8% to 408p on warning of weaker demand following 'significant challenges' in the hospitality sector.
Suit retailer Moss Bros lost 1.6% to 19.02p as it decided to temporarily close all of its stores.
Tools and equipment hire group Speedy Hire dropped 12% to 41.02p, having warned its annual profit was expected to be 'slightly below' market consensus as the spreading coronavirus hurts demand.
Looking further ahead, Speedy Hire said the full impact of COVID-19 would depend on the length and severity of disruption.
Ten pin bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment shed 1.7% to 127.78p, on confirming that it had closed all of its sites in compliance with the UK government's response to Covid-19.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
