StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant owner Tasty said it was offering takeaway and delivery services after it closed all 56 of its sites, in line with government Covid-19 containment measures.
Tasty said twas offering free takeaway meals to NHS and emergency services staff.
The company said it would mitigate the revenue loss by implementing cost-cutting measures, such as cessation of capital expenditure and seeking preferential terms from landlords and suppliers.
It would also welcome Government support for employees' pay and VAT and business rate holidays.
'Concurrently, the company is taking measures to ensure staff retention where possible,' Tasty said.
'Given the company's existing cash position with no debt, the directors confirm that during the period of shutdown and assuming it is successful in implementing the cost cutting and cash preservation measures referred to above, it has sufficient financial resources for the foreseeable future.'
At 8:59am: [LON:TAST] Tasty PLC share price was -0.6p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: