StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said it had filed a planning application with the Isle of Wight Council for the appraisal drilling and flow testing of the Arreton oil discovery.
Following a one-week statutory notice period, the application was expected to go live on 27 March, the company said.
UK Oil & Gas held a 95% operated interest in associated petroleum licence 331, which extended over a 200 square kilometre area covering most of the southern half of the Isle of Wight.
At 9:11am: [LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was 0p at 0.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
