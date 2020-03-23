StockMarketWire.com - Soft-drinks maker Britvic warned on profit and said it would consider whether to delay its interim dividend after the government stepped up measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, including the closures of pubs, clubs and restaurants nationwide.
'We anticipate a material impact to the company's revenue and earnings in 2020,' Britvic said, adding that the recently announced closure of on-trade outlets and restrictions in people movement in each of its markets would 'significantly' affect consumption both in outlet and on the go.
'Based on our modelling work to date, in the event that these conditions persist across our key markets of GB, Ireland, France and Brazil, our best estimate of the impact for the group is a reduction in earnings (EBITA) of between £12m and £18m per calendar month,' it added. The interim dividend, due to be proposed on May 20, but 'the uncertainty that surrounds us and pace of change means that we will reflect, at the appropriate time, with the best available up to date information, whether it is in our shareholders' best interests for us to recommend or postpone the interim dividend,' Britvic said.
At 9:45am: [LON:BVIC] Britvic PLC share price was -48.5p at 589p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
