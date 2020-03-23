StockMarketWire.com - Location software group 1Spatial said it expected to post a rise in full-year earnings and that it was closely monitoring the impact of Covid-19 on its business.
Revenue for the year through January 2019 was seen rising to at least £23.0m, up from £17.6m on-year.
Adjusted earnings before, interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation were expected to climb to £9.5m, up from £7.5m.
The company said the revenue and earnings performance were in line with consensus expectations.
'So far we are continuing business as usual, signing and delivering on contracts,' 1Spatial said.
'We have seen little disruption in the day to day business in our key territories which include the UK, US, France, Belgium and Australia but we are cognisant that this could change.'
'If in the coming months we were to see some slow- down in our customer win rate and activities, then we would take appropriate action.'
'Given our high level of recurring revenue, our strong backlog of contracted future revenue, and our software supporting mission critical operations at many of our customers, we believe our business to be well positioned to withstand this period.'
At 9:55am: [LON:SPA] 1Spatial PLC share price was +0.5p at 14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
