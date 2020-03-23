StockMarketWire.com - Bus and rail operator Go-Ahead said it had suspended its dividend to preserve cash and said it was in discussions with the government over financial support.
The company said it had decided to suspend the proposed interim dividend of 30.17p a share, reflecting the current priority of prudent cash management.
The suspension came as the company had seen regional bus segment significantly reduced services in response to a declined in passenger numbers, while it continued talks with government and local authority regarding financial and contractual support.
'Around two thirds of the Group's regional bus revenue is generated through fare paying passengers on commercially run services, where we have seen a significant decline in passenger journeys,' the company said.
Its rail business was also under pressure after Transport for London decided to reduce service levels to weekend schedules across the network amid a rapid decline in passenger volumes.
'We maintain a positive dialogue with our finance providers and are reviewing our current facilities. The UK Government's announcement of secured loan guarantees is expected to provide further assistance if required,' it added.
At 10:00am: [LON:GOG] GoAhead Group PLC share price was +83.5p at 733.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
