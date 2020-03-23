StockMarketWire.com - Fitness centre operator The Gym Group confirmed all 179 of its sites had closed following the introduction of strict UK government measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.
Chief executive Richard Darwin said the company was reviewing the details of various government support schemes to see how they would benefit the business.
'We are continuing our discussions with our key stakeholders and will make further announcements as appropriate,' Darwin said in a brief statement.
At 10:00am: [LON:GYM] The Gym Group Plc share price was -14.35p at 80.65p
