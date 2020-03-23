StockMarketWire.com - Hand sanitiser company Byotrol upgraded its profit guidance after its experienced a 'very substantial' increase in demand as the Covid-19 outbreak worsens in Europe.
Firm orders currently sat at £1.7m for deliveries to end of June, with many more orders still being processed, the company said.
Historically its order book at the time of year had been around £0.35m.
Byotrol said its results for the year through March 2020 were now expected to exceed guidance given at the time of our interim results, where it confirmed expectations of positive EBITDA for the full year.
'The exact outturn will depend on the extent to which we can complete orders before the cut-off on 31 March,' it said.
'We will update the market in more detail after year end, together with further commentary on the order book for the first quarter in the new financial year, which at present is looking substantial and continues to grow.'
At 1:15pm: [LON:BYOT] Byotrol PLC share price was +1.52p at 5.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
