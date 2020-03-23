StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear and department store retailer Frasers, formally known as Sports Direct, said it had suspended its share buyback in the wake of new UK measures to combat Covid-19.
Frasers said a recent trading update, released on Friday, had substantially underplayed the effect of the disease on the retail sector, considering the fresh government moves announced later Friday.
These included the closure of all gyms, restaurants and pubs.
'The company will continue to look at all options to maintain shareholder value and support,' Frasers said.
At 1:34pm: [LON:FRAS] Frasers Group PLC share price was -5.5p at 224.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: