StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investor John Laing said it had agree to sell its French wind farm portfolio Greencoat Renewables, for an undisclosed sum.
The portfolio comprised three assets -- the Pasilly, Sommette and St Martin wind farms, which had a total capacity of in excess of 50 megawatts.
'The total purchase price is slightly ahead of the group's latest valuation and the transaction is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2020, subject to customary consents and regulatory approvals,' John Laing said.
The company said the impact of Covid-19 on its wider portfolio to date had been limited.
