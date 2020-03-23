StockMarketWire.com - Flooring products manufacturer James Halstead said its business was operating as usual, though Covid-19 presented a 'highly dynamic and challenging scenario for our business to operate within'.
'At this point in time we must make it clear that our businesses are operating as usual and able to meet the needs of our customers,' chief executive Mark Halstead said in a trading update.
'The distribution businesses are well stocked, our factories are operational, our supply chains are robust and with the exception of localised issues we can meet current business requirements.'
'These are exceptional times and as the situation evolves, I will continue to inform where there are material changes to the above.'
