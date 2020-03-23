StockMarketWire.com - Ross McCluskey, Financial Director, has transferred in 1,799 shares in the company on the 20th March 2020 at a price of 4662.00p. The Director now holds 5,312 shares representing 0.00% of the shares in issue.
NOTE: Vesting - Net of 1,597 shares cash settled to cover tax liabilities etc.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Director deals data provided by www.sharesmagazine.co.uk
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: