StockMarketWire.com - Location data verification company Location Sciences said it expected advertisers to delay campaigns as Covid-19 spreads.
The company said its was still 'very small' and that a large part of its revenues were repeatable licence deals.
Sales were also heavily weighted to the second half and particularly the fourth quarter, to take into account seasonal spikes in advertising.
'The market has, of course, shifted and we are living in uncertain times,' Location Sciences said.
'In addition, as we work with location advertisers, there will be campaigns that are postponed to later dates.'
'However, we are already seeing new campaigns being launched - for example by companies operating in the pharmaceutical sector.'
The company said it remained in the research and development stage of its product.
'In many ways, this time allows us to invest in the important engineering work we are undertaking,' it said.
'We are launching an updated version of our platform at the end of April 2020.'
'This will give our customers a clearer picture of how to obtain better value from their location spend and how to drive better performance.'
Chief executive Mark Slade said the business remained 'on track to deliver value in 2020'.
At 2:00pm: [LON:LSAI] Location Sciences Group Plc share price was -0.15p at 0.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: