FTSE 100 Kingfisher 138.35 +9.67% Prudential 884.10 +7.71% Royal Dutch Shell 1117.50 +5.21% Royal Dutch Shell 1077.70 +4.27% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 117.18 +2.97% Melrose Industries 87.28 -12.28% Centrica 38.12 -12.27% Rentokil Initial 352.05 -12.12% Rolls-Royce Holdings 316.10 -12.05% Aveva Group 2987.00 -11.10% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 173.98 +13.56% Ti Fluid Systems 150.40 +10.10% Firstgroup 41.18 +7.74% Plus500 880.70 +6.60% Hunting 183.85 +6.39% Wood Group (John) 133.55 -36.40% Micro Focus International 294.80 -30.11% Just Group 43.06 -27.63% Drax Group 132.65 -24.80% Sirius Real Estate LD 44.63 -21.70% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 173.98 +13.56% Ti Fluid Systems 150.40 +10.10% Kingfisher 138.35 +9.67% Firstgroup 41.18 +7.74% Prudential 884.10 +7.71% Wood Group (John) 133.55 -36.40% Micro Focus International 294.80 -30.11% Just Group 43.06 -27.63% Drax Group 132.65 -24.80% Sirius Real Estate LD 44.63 -21.70% AIM Gfinity 0.90 +111.76% LiDCO Group 7.75 +86.75% Tekcapital 7.50 +57.89% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.38 +50.00% Okyo Pharma Corporation 1.88 +50.00% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 595.00 -32.77% Tasty 1.25 -32.43% Dukemount Capital 0.35 -30.00% Purplebricks Group 31.95 -29.00% Bigdish Ord Npv 0.65 -27.78% Overall Market Gfinity 0.90 +111.76% LiDCO Group 7.75 +86.75% Tekcapital 7.50 +57.89% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.38 +50.00% Okyo Pharma Corporation 1.88 +50.00% Arrow Global Group 67.80 -44.47% Wood Group (John) 133.55 -36.40% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 595.00 -32.77% Tasty 1.25 -32.43% Micro Focus International 294.80 -30.11%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
