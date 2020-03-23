StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Kingfisher                               138.35       +9.67%
Prudential                               884.10       +7.71%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1117.50       +5.21%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1077.70       +4.27%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             117.18       +2.97%
Melrose Industries                        87.28      -12.28%
Centrica                                  38.12      -12.27%
Rentokil Initial                         352.05      -12.12%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     316.10      -12.05%
Aveva Group                             2987.00      -11.10%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      173.98      +13.56%
Ti Fluid Systems                         150.40      +10.10%
Firstgroup                                41.18       +7.74%
Plus500                                  880.70       +6.60%
Hunting                                  183.85       +6.39%
Wood Group (John)                        133.55      -36.40%
Micro Focus International                294.80      -30.11%
Just Group                                43.06      -27.63%
Drax Group                               132.65      -24.80%
Sirius Real Estate LD                     44.63      -21.70%

FTSE 350
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      173.98      +13.56%
Ti Fluid Systems                         150.40      +10.10%
Kingfisher                               138.35       +9.67%
Firstgroup                                41.18       +7.74%
Prudential                               884.10       +7.71%
Wood Group (John)                        133.55      -36.40%
Micro Focus International                294.80      -30.11%
Just Group                                43.06      -27.63%
Drax Group                               132.65      -24.80%
Sirius Real Estate LD                     44.63      -21.70%

AIM
Gfinity                                    0.90     +111.76%
LiDCO Group                                7.75      +86.75%
Tekcapital                                 7.50      +57.89%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.38      +50.00%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    1.88      +50.00%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              595.00      -32.77%
Tasty                                      1.25      -32.43%
Dukemount Capital                          0.35      -30.00%
Purplebricks Group                        31.95      -29.00%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           0.65      -27.78%

Overall Market
Gfinity                                    0.90     +111.76%
LiDCO Group                                7.75      +86.75%
Tekcapital                                 7.50      +57.89%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.38      +50.00%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    1.88      +50.00%
Arrow Global Group                        67.80      -44.47%
Wood Group (John)                        133.55      -36.40%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              595.00      -32.77%
Tasty                                      1.25      -32.43%
Micro Focus International                294.80      -30.11%