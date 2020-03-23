StockMarketWire.com - Williams Chalmers, Executive Director, has transferred in 205,562 shares in the company on the 20th March 2020 at a price of 32.49p. The Director now holds 1,725,272 shares representing 0.00% of the shares in issue.

NOTE: Release of Groups Fixed Share award net of shares withheld to meet tax liabilities etc.

