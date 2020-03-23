StockMarketWire.com - Radio frequency network group CyanConnode said it had won a follow-on order for the Metropolitan Electricity Authority in Thailand, increasing the value of total orders to more than $3m.
The order was for an additional 206,735 Omnimesh perpetual software licenses and was related to a Thailand order announced on 30 December.
Metropolitan Electricity Authority was a state-owned energy utility group serving around 4m customers in Bangkok and two adjacent provinces.
It was deploying a smart metro grid platform to improve power availability and reliability, as well as to analyse distribution losses, automate meter reading, and increase customer satisfaction.
At 2:40pm: [LON:CYAN] CyanConnode PLC share price was +0.2p at 2.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
