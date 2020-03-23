StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials company Directa Plus said its graphene material could be used in medical devices to help Italian authorities combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company confirmed its Italian operations were unaffected by government moves to close down activity not associated with essential goods and services.
Directa Plus was classified as a chemical company in Italy and as such was exempt from any restrictions. The company said its graphene was non-toxic and its bacteriostatic properties could be used in the production of medical devices, such as masks, gloves and gowns to ensure better prevention properties for the spread of the virus.
'Medical equipment enhanced by graphene could mean a safer working environment for the health workers and all citizens,' chief executive Giulio Cesareo said.
'In the health industry graphene is well known for antibacterial and filtering properties and we will continue to develop protective devices using our non-toxic G+ graphene to benefit our fellow citizens during this emergency.'
At 2:46pm: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was -2p at 49p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: