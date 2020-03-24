Interim Result
25/03/2020 Applied Graphene Materials (AGM)
25/03/2020 DP Eurasia (DPEU)
25/03/2020 Frontier IP Group PLC (FIPP)
25/03/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)
31/03/2020 Zinc Media Group Plc (ZIN)
31/03/2020 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
31/03/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
31/03/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
Final Result
25/03/2020 ECSC Group Plc (ECSC)
25/03/2020 Malin Corporation PLC (0Y71)
25/03/2020 Moss Bros Group PLC (MOSB)
25/03/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)
25/03/2020 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
25/03/2020 Ergomed Plc (ERGO)
25/03/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
26/03/2020 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)
26/03/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)
26/03/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit Plc (IHR)
26/03/2020 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (MED)
26/03/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
26/03/2020 EnQuest Plc (ENQ)
26/03/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
26/03/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
26/03/2020 BigBlu Broadband PLC (BBB)
26/03/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
26/03/2020 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
27/03/2020 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
30/03/2020 Instem Plc (INS)
30/03/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)
30/03/2020 ADES International Holding Ltd (ADES)
31/03/2020 Proteome Sciences PLC (PRM)
31/03/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
31/03/2020 One Media IP Group PLC (OMIP)
31/03/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
31/03/2020 TP Group Plc (TPG)
31/03/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)
01/04/2020 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
01/04/2020 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
01/04/2020 Cathay International Holdings Ltd (CTI)
01/04/2020 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)
AGM / EGM
25/03/2020 EasyHotel PLC (EZH)
25/03/2020 Faron Pharmaceuticals (FARN)
25/03/2020 Ilika (IKA)
25/03/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
25/03/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
25/03/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)
26/03/2020 RM PLC (RM.)
26/03/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
27/03/2020 Ossiam US Min (USMV)
30/03/2020 BSF Enterprise PLC (BSFA)
30/03/2020 Angus Energy Plc (ANGS)
30/03/2020 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)
31/03/2020 IRF European Finance Investments Ltd (IRF)
31/03/2020 Toople Plc (TOOP)
31/03/2020 Bank Of Montreal (0UKH)
31/03/2020 N4 Pharma PLC (N4P)
Trading Statement
25/03/2020 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
25/03/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
30/03/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
31/03/2020 AA Plc (AA.)
01/04/2020 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
Ex-Dividend
26/03/2020 Schroders Plc Non-Vtg Shs (SDRC)
26/03/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland Plc (STS)
26/03/2020 Schroders PLC (SDR)
26/03/2020 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)
26/03/2020 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)
26/03/2020 TCS Group Holding Plc (TCS)
26/03/2020 TCS Group Holding Plc (TCSA)
26/03/2020 Wynnstay Group PLC (WYN)
26/03/2020 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
26/03/2020 Value And Income Trust (VIN)
26/03/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
26/03/2020 TR European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
26/03/2020 Pearson PLC (PSON)
26/03/2020 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
26/03/2020 Croma Security Solutions Group (CSSG)
26/03/2020 Globaldata PLC (DATA)
26/03/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
26/03/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
26/03/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
26/03/2020 Diverse Income Trust PLC(The) (DIVI)
26/03/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
26/03/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5)
26/03/2020 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
26/03/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
26/03/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)
26/03/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
