StockMarketWire.com - Convenience food group Greencore said it had appointed Emma Hynes as chief financial officer with effect from 19 May. The appointment of Hynes followed the announcement last month of Eoin Tonge's departure from Greencore in May.
Hynes had held a number of senior finance roles during her career, including more latterly as CFO of Press Up Entertainment.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: