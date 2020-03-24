StockMarketWire.com - Luxury handbag maker Mulberry warned that it now expected to make a small loss in the second half of its financial year and would suspend payouts to shareholders, after Covid-19 triggered the closure of its UK stores.
The company had closed its UK stores over the weekend and said it was now reviewing its international portfolio of stores on a case-by-case basis.
Mulberry had previously guided that it expected to be profitable in the second half of its financial year through 28 March.
'Given the rapidly evolving nature of the situation, is not possible to provide meaningful guidance on the company's future performance,' it added.
Mulberry said it had a 'robust' balance sheet, with net cash as at 20 March of £8.8m, plus additional liquidity through its £19.0m of undrawn bank facilities.
The company said it maintained a positive dialogue with its lenders 'with regard to optimising its operational flexibility and banking covenants'.
'The company has a supportive majority shareholder and welcomes the measures announced by the government to support UK businesses through this challenging time,' it added.
'Given the current circumstances, the board has determined that it is appropriate to suspend all shareholder distributions until further notice.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
