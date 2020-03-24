StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust Pollen Street Secured Lending said said funds advised by Waterfall Asset Management had been granted an extension to make a firm takeover bid for the company.
Waterfall had last month approached Pollen Street with an offer of 900p per Pollen Street share, an 8.7% premium to their closing price the day before.
It had until 24 March to make a firm bid by the Panel on Takeovers & Mergers had accepted an extension request to 21 April.
'The terms of any offer remain subject to discussion and to the completion of due diligence by Waterfall,' Pollen Street said.
'The board has not yet been able to provide due diligence information requested by Waterfall although some progress has been made in this regard and this continues to be a key focus for the board.'
'Waterfall has indicated that it remains committed to pursuing the possible offer and the board is continuing to make every effort to progress the possible offer in the interests of shareholders.'
Pollen Street said in current 'highly uncertain economic and market conditions' its board was maintaining close contact with investment manager, PSC Credit in relation to day-to-day trading with a particular focus on the preservation of liquidity.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
