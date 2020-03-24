StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company Eddie Stobart flagged an exceptional rise in volumes usually seen around Christmas, but suggested it was too early to drawn conclusions about the impact of a ramp-up in volumes on performance.
'Like other key members of the supply chain, we are all experiencing exceptional volumes that we would typically see around Christmas,' Eddie Stobart said. But it added that 'no conclusion can be drawn as to the potential impact of the exceptional volumes highlighted above on the profits or losses (of the company).'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
