StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant owner Tasty said it had decided to cease offering all takeaway and delivery services, having already closed all of its restaurants.
'The company has taken this decision primarily with the welfare of its employees, customers and the wider community in mind,' Tasty said.
'Even with these full closures, with the cash preservation measures previously announced, the directors continue to believe that the company has sufficient financial resources for the foreseeable future.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
