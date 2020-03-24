StockMarketWire.com - Board game retailer Games Workshop said its performance in March had been impacted as the speed of the COVID-19 outbreak intensified worldwide.
The company also said it would be temporarily closing all of its stores, headquarters, factory and warehouses worldwide with immediate effect following contained measures by governments in the UK and US.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
