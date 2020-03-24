StockMarketWire.com - Scottish house builder Springfield Properties scrapped its interim dividend in the wake of a first minister Nicola Sturgeon's advice to close building sites across the country.

Springfield Properties had intended to pay an interim dividend of 1.4p per share.

The company said the Covid-19 outbreak had negatively impacted its completions or reservations to date. But it acknowledged the situation was evolving rapidly.

Net debt as of 30 November was £56.0m and the company said it had a £67m credit facility with Bank of Scotland.

Springfield Properties said it had maintained a 'very constructive dialogue over the past few weeks regarding the bank's support and availability of additional funding if required'.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com