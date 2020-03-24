StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said it was reviewing its options after the president of South Africa announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown set for 26 March at midnight, to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
'Anglo American will review the detailed regulations relating to this action that are being published, including in relation to exemptions for certain business activities, and will issue a further statement in due course,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
