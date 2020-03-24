StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear retailer JD Sports said it was pursuing a number of measures to preserve capital across and limit the level of cash burn after closing its stores across the UK, United States and Europe as governments in the respective regions imposed stricter containment measures.
'Whilst our trading websites continue to accept and fulfil orders and, whilst we have seen a resilient performance to date in most territories, this represents a comparatively small mitigation in terms of overall profit contribution,' the company said as it pulled guidance for the current year.
'Given the current uncertainty and the potential for further government action where our fascias are still able to trade, the board does not believe it appropriate to provide financial guidance for the current financial year ending 30 January 2021,' the company said.
The company said it would announce a revised date for the publication of the results in due course but, at this stage, would anticipate that this revised date would be in the second half of May.
At 8:14am: [LON:JD.] Jd Sports Fashion PLC share price was +15.75p at 379.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
