StockMarketWire.com - Shoe and sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said it had shuttered all of its stores in the UK, US and Europe as governments imposed stricter Covid-19 containment measures.
JD Sports said it would continue to accept online orders and that it had 'more than adequate' cash and debt resources to ride out the storm.
Still, the company acknowledged that online sales represented a comparatively small mitigation in terms of overall profit contribution.
A number of measures were being pursued to limit levels of cash burn, it added.
'Given the current uncertainty and the potential for further government action where our fascias are still able to trade, the board does not believe it appropriate to provide financial guidance for the current financial year ending 30 January 2021,' the company said.
JD Sports said it would announce a revised date for the publication of its financial results in due course but, at this stage, anticipated they'd come in the second half of May. At 8:14am: [LON:JD.] Jd Sports Fashion PLC share price was +15.75p at 379.55p Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: