StockMarketWire.com - Building trade supplier Howden Joinery said it had decided to temporarily close all its UK depots with immediate effect after the UK imposed stricter lockdown measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
'We will continue to review the new guidance as it emerges and will update further in due course. We will seek to explore ways in which we can support our customers,' the company said.
At 8:51am: [LON:HWDN] Howden Joinery Group PLC share price was +2.2p at 458.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
