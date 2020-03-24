StockMarketWire.com - Secure Trust Bank said it would not recommend a final dividend for 2019 due to uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.
The company said it was too early to quantify the impact on its financial peformance.
Up until the end of February, its performance had been ahead of management expectations.
'In recent weeks the UK and global economies have become exposed to unprecedented levels of uncertainty due to Covid-19,' Secure Trust Bank said.
'The group is implementing plans which seek to limit the operational and economic impact.'
At 9:21am: [LON:STB] Secure Trust Bank PLC share price was -37.5p at 737.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
