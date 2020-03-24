StockMarketWire.com - Flexible workspace technology provider Essensys reported narrower losses in the first half of the year as revenue rose by nearly a fifth thanks to strong performance in the US.
For the six months ended 31 January 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £0.1m from £0.4m on-year as revenue rose 19% to £11.4m.
US recurring revenues were up 52% and continued to grow 'strongly,' the company said.
'The second half of the year has started well, supported by contracted new Connect sites in delivery and a healthy pipeline. Whilst we have seen only limited direct impact of Covid-19 on the business to date, there will undoubtedly be more; and we are focussed on preparing for and minimising that impact where possible,' said Mark Furness, chief executive of Essensy.
