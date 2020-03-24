StockMarketWire.com - Plastics products provider Carclo said chairman Mark Rollins had stood down with immediate effect for personal reasons.
Rollins had been chairman of the company since 2018.
Peter Slabbert, senior independent non-executive director would chair the company's board meetings in the interim period, whilst a search for Rollins' successor was undertaken.
At 9:41am: [LON:CAR] Carclo PLC share price was +0.02p at 4.5p
