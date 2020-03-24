StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapies group MaxCyte said it had signed a clinical and commercial license agreement with cancer treatment developer Allogene Therapeutics.
Allogene would gain rights to use MaxCyte's technology to develop and advance its treatment candidates through to commercialization.
In return, MaxCyte would receive undisclosed development, approval and commercial milestones in addition to other licensing fees.
The first two Allogene investigational therapies intended to utilize this validated gene editing and advanced proprietary cell manufacturing technology were directed at CD19 and BCMA targets.
At 9:46am: [LON:MXCT] MaxCyte Inc share price was +2.5p at 125p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: